SC flags two-year delay in NCLT approvals, seeks nationwide insolvency data

Coming down on delays under the insolvency regime, the Supreme Court recently raised serious concerns over the time taken by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to approve resolution plans, flagging a case where such approval has remained pending for nearly two years.

A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan directed the NCLT Principal Bench in New Delhi, along with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), to place on record detailed, nationwide data on pending applications seeking approval of resolution plans. The Court sought clarity on the number of such applications awaiting adjudication, the duration of their pendency, and the reasons for the delay.

The matter arises from insolvency proceedings involving AVJ Developers (India) Pvt Ltd, where a claim of ₹85 crore by IIFL Finance Limited was initially rejected by the resolution professional in January 2020 due to lack of verification from the corporate debtor’s records. It was later admitted by the NCLT and then affirmed by the appellate tribunal in 2023. The matter has since reached the Supreme Court. During the pendency of these proceedings, the Committee of Creditors approved a resolution plan on July 4, 2024, which was moved before the NCLT for approval on July 12, 2024. Despite this, the application has not been decided, effectively stalling the resolution process.

Complicating the matter further is an arbitral award dated July 3, 2024, which casts serious doubt on the validity of IIFL’s claim, observing that the underlying loan documents were vitiated by fraud. Against this backdrop of a disputed claim and continued inaction, the Court indicated that the delay reflects a larger, systemic concern in the functioning of the NCLT. Taking note of the prolonged pendency, the Bench observed that it was deeply troubling that a resolution plan approved by the Committee of Creditors continues to await clearance from the adjudicating authority for almost two years. The Court described the situation as unfortunate, noting the absence of any adjudication within such an extended period.

The Bench underscored that once a resolution plan is approved by the Committee of Creditors, it is incumbent upon the NCLT to take a timely decision. Any undue delay, it said, risks defeating the core objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which envisages a time-bound completion of the corporate insolvency resolution process. The Court further remarked that this was not an isolated instance and that several such approval applications appear to be pending before the NCLT Principal Bench in New Delhi, as well as other benches across the country, for years. It accordingly directed the Registrar of the NCLT Principal Bench to submit a report addressing the queries raised by the Court.