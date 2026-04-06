Supreme Court refuses to stay order on Adani's ₹14,535 crore JAL bid

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to put an interim stay on Adani Enterprises Ltd’s ₹14,543 crore resolution plan for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), rejecting a challenge from mining major Vedanta Ltd.

The top court also directed Vedanta and other parties to raise their contentions before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi chose not to interfere with the orders of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the NCLAT, which had cleared the way for the plan to proceed.

The court also instructed the committee overseeing the resolution to obtain prior NCLAT approval before taking any major steps and urged the appellate tribunal to hear the matter quickly. The NCLAT is scheduled to take up the case on April 10.

Vedanta, which lost the initial bid, challenged Adani’s approval on grounds of transparency and fairness , claiming its higher offer was ignored. Adani won despite a lower net present value, as faster timelines and higher upfront repayment gave it an advantage. What is the dispute over JAL acquisition? The central issue concerns valuation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Vedanta contended that lenders ignored the principle of maximising value through a fair and transparent process. It claimed to be the highest bidder during the challenge process, offering ₹12,505.85 crore on a net present value basis. Vedanta argued that Adani’s plan was roughly ₹3,400 crore lower in total value and ₹500 crore lower in net present value.