SC refuses to stall RIPL board meet in Sunjay Kapur estate dispute

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stall the board meeting of Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited (RIPL), a company holding a significant portion of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s disputed estate, amid the escalating family feud between his mother Rani Kapur and widow Priya Kapur. The court, however, directed that proposals relating to the appointment of two independent directors and changes to bank account signatories should not be taken up at the meeting. A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan also indicated that it intended to review the progress of the mediation process initiated in the inheritance dispute.

“We have already requested the mediator to start with the mediation proceedings. For the present, we request the opponents not to do anything which may directly affect mediation. Time and again we have said it will be in the interest of all parties to put an end to this dispute else it will be a long-drawn battle,” the Bench observed. The court once again pressed the warring family members to resolve the matter amicably, while noting the age of Rani Kapur. “She is an 80-year-old woman. We all came with empty hands and we have to go with empty hands. All we carry is our souls. There has to be a will to settle the matter. Don't go before the mediator with a heavy heart just because court has pushed us. Each one of you try," the court said.

Rani Kapur, widow of late businessman Surinder Kapur, has accused Priya Kapur and others of sidelining her from the family legacy through the creation of a trust structure called the RK Family Trust or Rani Kapur Family Trust. According to her plea, although she is shown as the settlor and trustee, the trust allegedly makes Priya Kapur and certain others exclusive beneficiaries while excluding her and other members of the Kapur family. The latest application before the court challenged a May 8 notice convening an RIPL board meeting on May 18. Rani Kapur argued that the notice was issued within a day of the Supreme Court referring the broader family dispute to mediation before former Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud on May 7.

At the beginning of Thursday’s hearing, the Bench questioned the repeated filings despite the matter having been sent for mediation. “Why are you again here? If you all are not interested in mediation, we will not waste any time and we will hear it. Once we have sent it to mediation, we expect the parties to participate,” the court remarked. Senior Advocate Navin Pahwa, appearing for Rani Kapur, argued that the proposed board meeting was intended to ensure that she was “completely drowned out”. He further submitted that her shareholding had been transferred into the trust without her knowledge.

“My shareholding is put in the trust behind my back. I was holding majority shares of all companies. My daughter-in-law transferred my shareholding into a trust,” he said. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the respondents, told the court that the Reserve Bank of India had directed the appointment of two independent directors by May 21 following an inspection. The Bench responded that it would address the RBI-related compliance concerns and later recorded that “The directives of the RBI and statutory compliances need not be insisted upon by the RBI or [other] statutory authorities”. The litigation stems from a suit filed by Rani Kapur, who has alleged that after suffering a stroke in 2017, she was manipulated by her late son Sunjay Kapur and Priya Kapur into signing documents transferring family assets into the trust without informed consent. She has claimed that several documents, including blank papers, were signed under the guise of administrative formalities.

The dispute deepened following Sunjay Kapur’s death in June last year, with Rani Kapur alleging that Priya Kapur quickly moved to take control of major entities within the Sona Group. According to her, most of the family wealth and assets have effectively passed to Priya Kapur and the children, leaving her excluded. Separate proceedings relating to control of the estate are also pending before the Delhi High Court. On April 30, the High Court granted interim protection to the two children of actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira (21) and Kiaan (16), and restrained Priya Kapur from creating third-party rights in assets left behind by Sunjay Kapur.