SC says fake citations issue in Essel insolvency case under review

The Supreme Court has said that concerns over the use of allegedly fake and hallucinated judicial precedents by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) affirming them, in the insolvency case involving Essel Infraprojects were already being examined on the administrative side and had been placed before a committee.

The court, meanwhile, reserved its verdict on an appeal moved by the company’s suspended director, Pooja Ramesh Singh.

A Bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing Singh’s challenge to orders initiating the insolvency process against Essel Infraprojects.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, appearing for Singh, argued that both the NCLT and the NCLAT had relied on six judgments that either did not exist or failed to support the propositions attributed to them.

According to Divan, the reliance on such authorities vitiated the reasoning adopted in the insolvency proceedings and risked creating flawed precedents if the orders were allowed to stand. “Leave about that judgment. We will ignore those judgments. On our administrative side, we are dealing with it. We have also taken note of that. We have referred it to a committee,” the Bench said. Divan clarified that Singh’s challenge did not rest solely on the disputed citations and that the appellant had substantive grounds on merits as well. The Bench then asked her to continue with arguments on the merits of the case, observing that the situation would have been different had the disputed authorities formed the sole basis of the proceedings.

The issue first came to the fore during a hearing before the Supreme Court on May 5, when the appellant alleged that the NCLT Mumbai had relied upon “hallucinated” judgments while admitting Essel Infraprojects Limited into insolvency proceedings. In an affidavit filed on May 11, Singh claimed that both tribunals had cited “non-existent” or “untraceable” decisions, including State Bank of India vs Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure, Everest Kento Cylinders vs Union of India, ICICI Bank vs Urban Infrastructure Real Estate, VS Dempo & Co vs Reliance Communications, Canara Bank vs NG Subbaraya Setty & Anr, and Sarbjit Singh vs Union Bank of India.

The affidavit stated that the propositions attributed to these rulings could not be verified through recognised legal research databases. The insolvency proceedings stem from a petition filed by Jammu and Kashmir Bank against Essel Infraprojects in its capacity as corporate guarantor for loans advanced to Pan India Utilities Distribution Company. The bank alleged a default exceeding ₹87.43 crore under a ₹200-crore credit facility sanctioned in December 2013. The borrowing was backed by a corporate guarantee and mortgage rights over land situated at Gorai in Mumbai. On August 28, 2024, the NCLT Mumbai admitted the insolvency petition, ruling that the corporate guarantee continued to remain enforceable despite restructuring involving the principal borrower.