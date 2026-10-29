Scapia adds over 200,000 villas, homes and homestays to booking platform

Bengaluru-based travel fintech firm Scapia said it had onboarded over 200,000 homestays, apartments and cottages across the country and international destinations, which will be available for booking through the stays segment on its app.

The company's venture into villas and homes comes at a time when alternative stays are becoming increasingly mainstream. According to data from Booking.com and travel advisory and research firm VIDEC Consultants released earlier this month, over the past three years, alternative stays, including homestays, vacation rentals and serviced apartments, as a category have been growing faster than hotels in India. The segment is becoming a stronger accommodation option for Indian travellers, with the potential to nearly double to $4.7 billion in booking value by FY29, the research showed.

Search and booking patterns on Scapia revealed that Indian travellers are increasingly looking beyond hotels for more space, privacy and flexibility, with villas and private homes becoming attractive options for them. Travellers showed strong interest in leisure destinations and longer stays. The share of searches for leisure destinations was nearly 50 per cent higher for villas and homes than for hotels. The average length of stay was also around 20 per cent higher, while weekend bookings accounted for a larger share compared with hotels. Anil Goteti, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Scapia, said, "Where people stay is becoming as important as where they travel. Indian travellers increasingly want more space, amenities that suit their needs and the flexibility to holiday their way. Villas and homestays are meeting these preferences, creating a huge opportunity in India and beyond.”

Goa, Udaipur, Ooty, Coorg, Puducherry and Munnar were among the most searched destinations for villas and homes, alongside Mumbai and Bengaluru in India. Dubai, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Krabi, Phu Quoc and Langkawi were among the most searched destinations globally. "Alternative stays are seeing strong growth as Indian travellers explore more options for their holidays. Villas and homestays are becoming increasingly popular for family holidays, group trips and leisure getaways,” said Rathinamurthy R, head of travel, Scapia. “With demand picking up across domestic and international destinations, we see significant potential for this segment to grow in the coming years,” he added, commenting on the future outlook.