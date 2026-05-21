Scapia raises $63 million in Series C round led by General Catalyst

Anil Goteti-led travel fintech startup Scapia has raised $63 million in a Series C funding round led by General Catalyst, with participation from existing investors Peak XV Partners and Z47.

This round comes just one year after the Bengaluru-based firm raised $40 million in a Series B round in April 2025.

Over the past year, the company added BOBCARD as its co-branded credit card partner after first issuing cards in partnership with Federal Bank.

It has expanded its product suite to include an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for curated tours and activities globally and built an in-house marketplace for travel products in partnership with brands.

“Since the last round, we have innovated quite a bit for the customer. We have more banking partners lined up. We have one more coming up this year. We may add one more after that, but we'll see. We don't want to add too many and then dilute our offering too much,” Anil Goteti, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Scapia, told Business Standard. He said the in-house marketplace, Scapia Store, was one of the company’s fastest-growing businesses, where the firm was “doubling down” along with its travel offerings. In a statement, the company said flight bookings on the platform grew five to six times, while stays grew eight times compared to last year. Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India were driving a growing share of bookings.

“Cards is one of the products we have, but it's equally important for us to be able to sell more travel and sell all the products. Even, for example, categories like hotels are quite important in the mix,” he said. While Goteti did not disclose the number of cards issued through the platform, he said nearly 80–85 per cent of spending on the platform was driven by domestic travel. “We want to focus, grow the customer base, scale the brand, and double down on the travel products and offerings. We'll go deeper on all of this stuff. We'll also invest a lot more in AI within the company, but also for AI offerings externally,” he said when asked about the utilisation of funds raised in the latest round.