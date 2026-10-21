Schaeffler India CEO taken into custody over fatal June factory accident

Schaeffler India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Harsha Gopal Kadam was taken into custody on Monday in connection with a factory accident in Talegaon, Pune, on June 9 that killed two workers, according to the company's exchange filing dated October 20.

The Indian subsidiary of German auto components maker Schaeffler said in the disclosure that Kadam had been taken into custody by the Talegaon MIDC Police Station under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The company said the scope of the investigation had been expanded to include Kadam on the basis that he is considered the occupier of the factory premises under applicable law.

What happened in June? The accident occurred on June 9, 2026, at Schaeffler India's Talegaon factory in Pune district. Two workers employed by a service provider died following the sudden release of carbon dioxide gas during a scheduled cylinder replacement, the company said in the filing. Police had reportedly registered a case in July against six people, including company officials and representatives of contractors involved in maintenance of the fire-suppression system. The Indian Express reported the first information report raised questions about ventilation, emergency exits, the availability of trained personnel and rescue arrangements at the site. These are allegations reported as part of the investigation and have not been established as findings of criminal liability.