Market regulator Sebi has approved the proposed transfer of portfolio management services (PMS) business of ICICI Securities to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

The proposed acquisition will be carried out through a slump sale on a going-concern basis.

"We hereby inform you that the company is in receipt of an email today... from ICICI Securities intimating receipt of a letter dated November 19, 2026, from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approving transfer of PMS business from ICICI Securities to the company," ICICI Prudential AMC said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The company's board of directors approved the acquisition of the PMS business from ICICI Securities on August 10. Subsequently, both companies entered into a business transfer agreement for the transaction.