Home / Companies / News / Sebi extends ring-fencing deadline for DTs; Peak XV exits MobiKwik

Sebi extends ring-fencing deadline for DTs; Peak XV exits MobiKwik

The transaction marks the firm's complete exit from the Gurugram-based fintech, where it was an early institutional investor

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 11:07 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted an additional six months to debenture trustees (DT) to comply with norms requiring segregation of non-Sebi regulated activities into separate business units. The compliance deadline has now been extended to October 27, after participants flagged operational challenges.

Peak XV exits MobiKwik

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners fully exited One MobiKwik Systems through a block deal worth over ₹133 crore on Tuesday. Peak XV sold around 6.2 million shares, representing about 7.89 per cent equity, at an average price of ₹214 apiece.     
 
The transaction marks the firm’s complete exit from the Gurugram-based fintech, where it was an early institutional investor.
 
Investment firms including Viridian Asset Management and Elimath Advisors were among the buyers in the block deal. Shares of Mobikwik rose 2 per cent to end at Rs 229.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank's net profit zoomed 68% in Q4FY26 on fall in provisions

IHH-Daiichi case: Tokyo court concludes hearing, ruling on September 10

Centricity WealthTech names Kartik Kini to lead strategy for Invictus unit

House of Hiranandani signs ₹3,000 crore redevelopment project in MMR

OpenAI missed sales, user targets, fueling spending concerns: Report

Topics :SEBIMobiKwikCompany News

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story