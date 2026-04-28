Sebi extends ring-fencing deadline for DTs; Peak XV exits MobiKwik

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted an additional six months to debenture trustees (DT) to comply with norms requiring segregation of non-Sebi regulated activities into separate business units. The compliance deadline has now been extended to October 27, after participants flagged operational challenges.

Peak XV exits MobiKwik

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners fully exited One MobiKwik Systems through a block deal worth over ₹133 crore on Tuesday. Peak XV sold around 6.2 million shares, representing about 7.89 per cent equity, at an average price of ₹214 apiece.

The transaction marks the firm’s complete exit from the Gurugram-based fintech, where it was an early institutional investor.