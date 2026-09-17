Semicon India: Tata Electronics inks pacts with global, Indian players

Tata Electronics on Thursday announced a series of strategic partnerships with global semiconductor companies and Indian institutions. These partnerships range from materials and wafer manufacturing to advanced packaging, chip design, supply-chain localisation, and workforce development.

The memoranda of understanding (MoUs), signed on the sidelines of Semicon India 2026, include collaborations with Nexperia, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi), Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

Under its partnership with Nexperia, Tata Electronics will collaborate across front-end wafer fabrication (fab), back-end assembly and test, and technology and ecosystem development. As part of the front-end collaboration, the companies are laying the groundwork for manufacturing Nexperia’s MOSFET (metallic oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor) portfolio at Tata Electronics’ upcoming 300-millimetre/mm (12-inch) semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat.

The Nexperia-Tata Electronics partnership will also cover the assembly and testing of Nexperia’s discrete semiconductor products at Tata Electronics’ semiconductor packaging facility in Jagiroad, Assam. Separately, Tata Electronics has signed an MoU with Fujifilm to accelerate the development of the country’s semiconductor material ecosystem. Under the agreement, Fujifilm will use its global expertise to develop and supply advanced semiconductor materials tailored to the requirements of Tata Electronics’ upcoming Dholera fab. Fujifilm also plans to invest roughly ₹800 crore (around $83 million) in phases to establish a semiconductor material plant in the Dholera Special Investment Region. Tata Electronics is developing the Dholera semiconductor fab with a total investment of ₹91,000 crore ($11 billion). The 300-mm facility is planned to manufacture chips using technology nodes ranging from 28 nanometre (nm) to 110 nm.

In the packaging domain, Tata Electronics has entered into an MoU with Dutch semiconductor assembly solutions provider Besi to strengthen advanced packaging capabilities in India. Tata Electronics is investing $3 billion in its semiconductor packaging facility in Jagiroad. Under the collaboration, the company will leverage Besi’s advanced packaging equipment and technologies. Besi and Tata Electronics will also assess opportunities to strengthen the local semiconductor equipment-support ecosystem, facilitate technical collaboration, and improve long-term equipment readiness for Tata Electronics’ packaging operations. Tata Electronics has also signed an MoU with SCL, the country’s only integrated device manufacturing facility under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for strategic cooperation aimed at advancing semiconductor indigenisation. The collaboration will explore areas including chip design services for government and startup projects, technology-node enablement, supply-chain localisation, and workforce skilling.