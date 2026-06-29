Home / Companies / News / Serentica Renewables to invest ₹1 trillion in Rajasthan clean energy sector

Serentica Renewables to invest ₹1 trillion in Rajasthan clean energy sector

The company said Rajasthan now accounts for over 50 per cent of its total solar portfolio, with major assets located in Bikaner and Jaisalmer

Renewable energy, climate
Serentica Renewables is a renewable independent power producer committed to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries by providing firm dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) solutions | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 3:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Serentica Renewables on Monday announced plans to invest ₹1 trillion in Rajasthan's clean energy space.

The company's strategy is focused on enabling hard-to-abate sectors through firm and dispatchable renewable energy solutions that combine scale, reliability and affordability.

"Underscoring its long-term commitment, Serentica has announced plans to invest ₹1 trillion in coming years in the state of Rajasthan, with more than ₹10,000 crore already deployed," the statement said.

The company said Rajasthan now accounts for over 50 per cent of its total solar portfolio, with major assets located in Bikaner and Jaisalmer. The portfolio is expected to expand to Bhadla in the next phase. Together, these projects are part of the company's planned renewable energy pipeline of 27,000 MW.

Serentica Renewables is a renewable independent power producer committed to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries by providing firm dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors eyes global top-four CV spot as Iveco acquisition advances

Icra to acquire remaining 40% stake in D2K Technologies for ₹32 crore

BPCL to acquire 40% stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India for ₹85 crore

Oberoi Realty to invest ₹6,000 cr to build first Delhi-NCR housing project

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for generic acne treatment gel

Topics :renewable energyrenewable powerRenewable energy in IndiaPower renewable energy

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story