P&G appoints Shailesh Jejurikar as chairman; Jon Moeller to retire

Shailesh Jejurikar has been appointed the chairman of the Board of Directors of global FMCG major Procter and Gamble, effective August 1, 2026, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jejurikar will take on the role in addition to serving as the company's president and chief executive officer (CEO). Executive Chairman Jon Moeller will retire from the Board on July 31, and from the company on August 14.

Jejurikar is the brother of Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO of the Auto and Farm Sector division at Mahindra Group.

Announcing the leadership change, P&G said Jejurikar will succeed Moeller, who has spent 38 years with the company in multiple roles, including executive chairman, CEO, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer.