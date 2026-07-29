P&G appoints Shailesh Jejurikar as chairman; Jon Moeller to retire

Shailesh Jejurikar has been appointed the chairman of the Board of Directors of global FMCG major Procter and Gamble, effective August 1, 2026, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Jejurikar will take on the role in addition to serving as the company's president and chief executive officer (CEO). Executive Chairman Jon Moeller will retire from the Board on July 31, and from the company on August 14.
Jejurikar is the brother of Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO of the Auto and Farm Sector division at Mahindra Group.
Announcing the leadership change, P&G said Jejurikar will succeed Moeller, who has spent 38 years with the company in multiple roles, including executive chairman, CEO, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer.
"I want to thank Jon for his many years of tireless and steady leadership at P&G, having served in key roles including Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer throughout his 38 years of dedicated service to the company," Jejurikar said in a statement.
"Jon's strategic vision has been instrumental in shaping the company P&G is today, and we have benefited from his unwavering courage and his profound care for this institution and its people," he added.
Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989 and has been part of the company's global leadership team since 2014. According to the company, he has held senior leadership roles across categories, sectors and regions, helping build businesses including global Fabric Care and Home Care across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. He has also led work on the company's supply chain, information technology, and global business services strategies.