Shapoorji Pallonji group gets relief on $3.4 billion private credit

By Dipika Lalwani and Saikat Das

A unit of India’s Shapoorji Pallonji Group has secured approval from its major lenders to ease a key debt condition after falling collateral values pushed it closer to its borrowing limits, according to people familiar with the matter.

Its financing arm, Porteast Investment, will temporarily raise its loan-to-value limit to 40 per cent from 34 per cent for four months through July 15, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private.

The $3.4 billion loan, raised last May at a steep yield of 19.75 per cent, counts large creditors such as Ares Management Corp., Cerberus Capital Management, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Farallon Capital Management, and Deutsche Bank AG.

The pressure follows a decline in the derived value of Tata Sons Pvt. shares pledged as collateral, the people said. Tata Sons, the unlisted holding company of the Tata Group, gets much of its value from its stake in Tata Consultancy Services. Shares of TCS have slumped more than 22 per cent so far this year amid a broader selloff in software stocks, driven by concerns around AI disruption and geopolitical uncertainty, dragging down Tata Sons’ valuation. Without a breather, the SP group risked breaching debt covenant just as it needs to refinance about $2.5 billion of rupee-denominated debt at its unit Goswami Infratech Pvt. due on April 30. The unit plans to raise up to $1 billion through its first dollar-bond sale, with the rest to be refinanced through local debt issued simultaneously.