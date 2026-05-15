Shapoorji Pallonji in talks with Cerberus, Farallon for $1.5 billion bond

By Saikat Das

Global investors including Cerberus Capital Management, Farallon Capital Management and Ares Management Corp. are in talks to invest in Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s proposed rupee debt of 143 billion rupees ($1.5 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The infrastructure-focused conglomerate, backed by billionaire Shapoor Mistry, is proposing to offer 18.75 per cent yield on the zero-coupon bonds of its unit Goswami Infratech Pvt., the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. Terms of the potential offering may still change, they said.

The fundraise is part of a broader effort by the SP Group to refinance its existing borrowing that creditors recently agreed to extend until June. The deal is being closely watched as a test of investor appetite for high-yield debt.

The transaction has been delayed by a few weeks from an initial mid-May target, as investors await greater clarity on Tata Sons listing, the people said. The borrowing is partly backed by SP Group’s 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons. The group has previously tapped private credit markets by pledging part of the holding. A successful fundraise would ease near-term liquidity concerns and signal investor confidence in the group’s ability to unlock value from the stake amid uncertainty over a potential Tata Sons listing. Farallon may invest at least $300 million in the debt, while Cerberus is in discussions to buy around $150 million, the people said. Deutsche Bank, the arranger of the deal, is expected to commit about $400 million, while Davidson Kempner may invest as much as $200 million, they said, adding JPMorgan and Bank of America are also considering subscribing to a portion of the bonds.