ShareChat eyes late-2027 IPO as micro dramas drive profitability turnaround

ShareChat, the Indian social media company that once burned cash trying to take on Instagram, says it is now generating cash. Much of the credit goes to a format that has exploded on Indian phones over the past year: soap operas told in episodes that last a minute or two.

Mohalla Tech, which runs ShareChat, short-video app Moj and micro-drama app QuickTV, said on Wednesday that operating revenue rose 40 per cent to ₹1,016 crore in FY26, from ₹723 crore in FY25.

The company is working towards a listing and could evaluate going public between October and December 2027, co-founder and chief financial officer Manohar Charan told Business Standard.

That timing applies if it files based on FY27 results, after completing one full financial year of profitability and six consecutive quarters of positive cash flow by March 2027, he said. Growth accelerated further in FY27, the company said, reaching an annualised revenue run rate (ARR) of over ₹1,500 crore by the end of the first half. Mohalla Tech turned Ebitda-positive in Q1FY27 and has posted two straight quarters of positive Ebitda in H1FY27 while recording four consecutive quarters of positive cash flow. The company expects to close FY27 with what it calls “its first ever fully profitable year,” with Ebitda of almost ₹25 crore. It is funding growth entirely from its own cash flows, said co-founder and chief executive officer Ankush Sachdeva.

“Micro drama has proven to be a powerful growth engine,” Charan said. Around 70 per cent of India’s internet population is outside urban areas, so companies have to reach smaller towns. Social media is a scale-driven business where only three or four companies can survive, and competing with Google or Meta on technology, reach and capital is difficult, Charan said. Users can switch apps within an hour, so platforms need distinct niches. Over the years, ShareChat and Moj have built that differentiation through a deep understanding of regional languages and culture and by building a community of Bharat creators across tier-II and tier-III cities. Micro dramas have added a second and stronger point of differentiation.

“In a user’s mental allocation of his online time, when they’re watching serialized content, they are not necessarily reallocating attention away from short videos. Many users are replacing their TV time with watching similar but vertical stories with cliffhangers on micro drama platforms. So as a micro drama player, Moj is fighting against linear TV, and OTT platforms,” said Charan. Charan said global social media platforms earn about 50 times more advertising revenue from a US user than an Indian one, at roughly the same cloud cost. He said Mohalla Tech’s annual server cost per user is now the lowest of any social media platform globally, below Reddit, the previous leader.

Moj offers users “three more reasons” to keep it on their phones alongside Instagram, Charan said. Moj’s user base has grown, while time spent has doubled since last year, whereas advertising revenue per user has risen twofold since May 2026, he said. In FY26, adjusted Ebitda losses narrowed 58 per cent to ₹91 crore from ₹219 crore. Micro dramas, monetised through advertising and subscriptions, led the growth, adding a third major revenue stream alongside advertising and live streaming. Subscriptions from QuickTV and Moj+ brought in ₹293 crore in their first full year. Advertising revenue rose 40 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY27 and is expected to accelerate further during the festive season, powered by daily micro-drama consumption that grew 6.5 times in 12 months to over 1 billion a day.

Mohalla Tech competes with Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, and with micro-drama platforms such as Kuku TV, Story TV, JioHotstar and DramaBox. Unlike subscription-led platforms that spend heavily to acquire users, Charan said Moj can distribute micro dramas to the company’s more than 200 million monthly monetisable users, as YouTube did with Shorts. In August, Mohalla Tech pledged ₹100 crore for AI-led micro dramas this year. Producing content with human actors costs around ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 per minute, Charan said. AI has brought this down to ₹7,000 to ₹8,000, and costs will fall further. AI content’s consistency and coherence improve every month, he said.