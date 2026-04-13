SharkNinja enters India, eyes local production under Make in India

United States (US)-based consumer appliances major SharkNinja, which is popular for its portable blenders and vacuum cleaners, has entered the Indian market.

“India is one of our longest-standing cavities. We can see how the Indian consumer has evolved both in terms of their consumption habits and their awareness of brands… Given how our retail and e-commerce ecosystems are evolving, we felt this is the right time to enter India and serve the consumer with our global innovations,” Mrunmay Mehta, managing director & country head-India, SharkNinja told Business Standard.

He added that the company was entering India with a vision for a long-term presence and planned to scale up its market presence.

While it is not bringing its whole host of offerings to India at this moment, it is entering the market with 12 stock-keeping units (SKUs), which include portable blenders and air fryers under the Ninja brand and a fan and vacuum range under the Shark brand. Its starting price point is ₹5,649 for its portable blender. While talking about its sales mix, Mehta said that India is an exciting market where e-commerce and traditional commerce are growing. He said the company’s products were available on two platforms: its own direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform and Amazon. The company is also in talks to make them available across multiple physical retail chains.