Shera Energy eyes 25-30% revenue growth in FY27, bets on capacity expansion

Jaipur-based Shera Energy is targeting 25-30 per cent revenue growth in the current financial year, supported by capacity expansion and foray into new value-added products to cater to the power and renewable energy sectors, according to a top company official.

The NSE-listed company, which is also into recycling, began operations in 2003 with aluminium winding wires and had annual revenues of around ₹20 crore during its early years, its Chairman and Managing Director Naseem Sheikh said in an interaction with PTI.

In FY26 Shera Energy reported annual turnover of ₹1,640 crore.

The company manufactures winding wires and other electrical products using copper, aluminium and brass, catering primarily to transformers, motors and other electrical equipment.

"This year, we intend to grow another 25-30 per cent on our revenues and bottom line," Sheikh said. To achieve its goal, Shera Energy is expanding its product portfolio into higher value-added segments, including solar ribbon and Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTC), as it seeks to benefit from India's growing investments in renewable energy and power infrastructure. The company has already undertaken capital expenditure for solar ribbon manufacturing near Jaipur and has commenced product trials. Solar ribbons are conducting materials used to interconnect photovoltaic cells within solar modules. "Solar panel manufacturers were forced to import solar ribbon wires and flat wires from China. Very soon, you will see India becoming self-sufficient in producing solar ribbons," Sheikh said.