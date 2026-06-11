ShipMin may seek reversal of 2019 cabinet nod for SCI divestment

With India planning a major maritime push led by domestic shipping through Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), the shipping ministry is in talks to seek reversing the 2019 Cabinet nod for the company’s disinvestment, according to people in the know.

In 2021, SCI Land Assets Ltd (SCILAL) was carved out of the non-core assets of SCI to facilitate the latter’s disinvestment process “in an effective, efficient and rapid manner and also to unlock the value of the business and the assets”.

According to officials in the know, the idea to seek the reversal was mooted after the shipping ministry earlier this year moved a proposal for the merger of SCI and SCILAL through the inter-ministerial consultation route, before approaching the Cabinet for this.

The shipping ministry, in its proposal then, had sought the reunion of the two companies and a dividend exemption for five years, which would have given SCI access to around ₹1,000 crore of SCILAL’s cash balance and around ₹2,500 crore from the dividend-declaration exemption.