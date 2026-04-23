Shortage of memory chips likely to continue till 2027-end: Asus Co-CEO

The shortage of memory chips impacting laptops, personal computers and several other computing devices is likely to continue till the end of 2027, Asus global Co-Chief Executive Officer Samson Hu said.

Terming it to be a “critical and common challenge” that laptop makers such as Asus, channel and sales partners, and end users are facing, Hu said product prices would likely have to be increased as this shortage continues.

"Overall, we are taking whatever appropriate action needs to be taken to overcome this kind of challenge. Of course, the pricing increase has to be there. It has already happened across some of the brands globally. In India also, the situation is the same,” Hu said. He was recently in the city during his maiden visit to India.

Memory chip shortage has impacted device sales and growth momentum in markets across the globe, with a decline of up to 15 per cent in some geographies. Sales in the Indian market has been resilient so far, having seen a lower single digit impact. "At Asus, we want to maintain the positive growth of momentum. We have a very strong market combination in the country, and here we have the opportunity to grow,” Hu said. The company's global revenue stood at $18.28 billion as of 2024, with a presence in more than 75 countries. In India, a majority of the company’s revenues come from the sale of laptops to enterprises of all sizes, especially in priority sectors such as banking and information technology-enabled services, said Dinesh Sharma, vice president of the commercial personal computers and smartphone system business group at ASUS India.