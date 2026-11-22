Shree Cement, the country's third-largest cement maker by installed capacity, is expecting to cross the 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) production capacity over the next three to four years, driven by an aggressive expansion push and steady demand from the country's infrastructure and housing sectors, said its Chairman Hari Mohan Bangur.

In an interaction with PTI, Bangur said the company is targeting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9-10 per cent over the next six to seven years, higher than the expected 7-8 per cent growth in the overall Indian cement industry.

Shree Cement Ltd (SCL), which earlier this month announced a Rs 7,000 crore investment to set up cement plants in Andhra Pradesh as part of its expansion, expects to reach 80 MTPA capacity in the next two years, he said.

In response to a question on whether Shree Cement would cross 100 MTPA, Bangur told PTI: "Yes, in the next 3-4 years." SCL is having a combined investment of nearly Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,000 crore in setting up plants at Kutch in Gujarat and Meghalaya, which are mostly funded through the company's internal reserves, he added. The company currently has an installed production capacity of around 75 MTPA. Besides India, the company also has offshore manufacturing facilities in the UAE. Bangur said SCL is also expanding its play in the ready-mix concrete (RMC) as an adjacent business. Shree Cement currently operates around 40 RMC plants, with plans to increase the number to around 60-80 over the next 15-18 months, he said.

"Now, we have one lakh cubic metre (RMC production capacity) per month. This will be increased to two lakh cubic metres in the next 18 months," Bangur added. Bangur said that unlike some of its competitors, which are expanding into adjacent building-material segments such as wires, cables and paints to offer integrated building solutions, SCL is not looking at such diversification at present. "Shree Cement is not thinking in that line," he said, indicating that the company is focusing on strengthening its presence in the RMC segment rather than diversifying into unrelated building-material categories. On margins and premiumisation, Bangur said the cement industry could sustain margins of around 15-20 per cent on sales, while premium cement commands better realisations and offers an opportunity to improve profitability, as individual homebuilders are willing to spend more on quality construction. However, large builders generally remain focused on value for money products.