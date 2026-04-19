Shriram Finance cuts FD rates across tenures, new rates effective May 6

Shriram Finance on Sunday announced a reduction in fixed deposit (FD) rates across various maturity tenures, with the revised rates coming into effect from May 6, 2026.

For deposits of up to ₹10 crore, the interest rate on the 12-month tenor has been reduced to 6.75 per cent from 7 per cent. The interest rates in 15 months (digital only) category have been reduced to 7.05 per cent from 7.25 per cent, while rates for 18-23 months now stand at 7 per cent, down from 7.15 per cent.

Rates for the 24-35 months tenor have been revised to 7.05 per cent from 7.25 per cent. The interest rates on 36-60 months have been slashed to 7.25 per cent from 7.60 per cent.