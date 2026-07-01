Shriram Finance raises FD rates by up to 25 bps across select tenures

Shriram Finance has raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by 5-25 basis points (bps) across select tenures, with the revised rates coming into effect from July 2.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) will now offer a maximum interest rate of 7.5 per cent on deposits of up to Rs 10 crore with tenures of 36-60 months, up from 7.25 per cent earlier.

Interest rates on 12-month deposits have been increased to 6.85 per cent from 6.75 per cent, while rates on deposits with tenures of 24-35 months have risen to 7.1 per cent from 7.05 per cent.