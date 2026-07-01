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Shriram Finance raises FD rates by up to 25 bps across select tenures

NBFC revises fixed deposit rates across select tenures from July 2 while retaining additional benefits for senior citizens, women and renewal customers

Shriram Finance
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Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 2:38 PM IST
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Shriram Finance has raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by 5-25 basis points (bps) across select tenures, with the revised rates coming into effect from July 2.
 
The non-banking financial company (NBFC) will now offer a maximum interest rate of 7.5 per cent on deposits of up to Rs 10 crore with tenures of 36-60 months, up from 7.25 per cent earlier.
 
Interest rates on 12-month deposits have been increased to 6.85 per cent from 6.75 per cent, while rates on deposits with tenures of 24-35 months have risen to 7.1 per cent from 7.05 per cent.
 
The company has also revised rates under its Fixed Investment Plan (FIP). Deposits with tenures of 36-48 months will now earn 7.5 per cent, compared with 7.25 per cent earlier, while rates on shorter-tenure deposits have been increased by up to 10 bps.
 
Shriram Finance said senior citizens will continue to receive an additional 50 bps, women depositors an additional 5 bps, and customers renewing matured deposits an extra 15 bps. Under the FIP, women depositors will continue to be eligible for an additional 5 bps. 
 
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Topics :Fixed depositsNBFCsNon-Banking Finance Companies

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

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