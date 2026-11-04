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SIDBI raises ₹5,607 crore via five-year bonds at 8.17% coupon rate

SIDBI raised ₹5,607 crore through five-year bonds against a planned ₹6,000 crore issue, attracting bids worth over ₹13,300 crore amid a rally in the government bond market

Sidbi
SIDBI raised ₹5,607 crore on Wednesday through five-year bonds at an 8.17 per cent coupon rate amid a broader rally in the domestic bond market. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 8:10 PM IST
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Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Wednesday raised ₹5,607 crore through five-year bonds at a coupon rate of 8.17 per cent, against its proposed fundraise of ₹6,000 crore. The issue attracted bids worth over ₹13,300 crore. However, SIDBI accepted only ₹5,607 crore, as the remaining bids were at yields higher than what the lender was willing to offer.
 
The fundraise comes amid a rally in the government bond market. The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond declined to 7.18 per cent on Wednesday from 7.48 per cent on October 26, following a correction in crude oil prices. The decline in yields has revived activity in the domestic debt capital market, with issuers looking to capitalise on the favourable borrowing environment.
 
Earlier this week, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) raised ₹6,000 crore through five-year bonds at a coupon rate of 8.27 per cent, mobilising the entire amount it had planned to raise.
 
The aggregate proposed debt issuance by companies and financial institutions this week exceeds ₹17,000 crore. Among the issuers tapping the market are public sector institutions such as Nabard, REC and SIDBI, as well as private sector entities including Bajaj Housing Finance, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Hinduja Leyland Finance, JSW Paints and Tata Capital Housing Finance.
 
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

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