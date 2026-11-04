SIDBI raises ₹5,607 crore via five-year bonds at 8.17% coupon rate

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Wednesday raised ₹5,607 crore through five-year bonds at a coupon rate of 8.17 per cent, against its proposed fundraise of ₹6,000 crore. The issue attracted bids worth over ₹13,300 crore. However, SIDBI accepted only ₹5,607 crore, as the remaining bids were at yields higher than what the lender was willing to offer.

The fundraise comes amid a rally in the government bond market. The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond declined to 7.18 per cent on Wednesday from 7.48 per cent on October 26, following a correction in crude oil prices. The decline in yields has revived activity in the domestic debt capital market, with issuers looking to capitalise on the favourable borrowing environment.