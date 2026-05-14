Signature Global eyes launches worth ₹15,000 cr in FY27: Pradeep Aggarwal

Gurugram-based realty major Signature Global will eye launches worth ₹15,000 crore in financial year 2026-27 (FY27), with two more branded residence projects in the pipeline.

“We are targeting 21 per cent growth in sales bookings during this fiscal to ₹10,000 crore,” Signature Global Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Aggarwal told Business Standard in a virtual interaction.

He added that the firm is targeting around ₹6,000 crore of its FY27 pre-sales guidance of ₹10,000 crore from new projects. This would include sales from the already branded residence project in collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini, valued at ₹4,000 crore to ₹4,500 crore.

“We also have two other large projects coming up in that same sector, each around 2 million square feet (msf), with a combined gross development value (GDV) of ₹8,000 crore to ₹9,000 crore,” Aggarwal added. The remaining ₹4,000 crore is expected to be generated from Signature Global’s existing unsold inventory. This would include the firm’s Sarvam residential project in Sector 37D along the Dwarka Expressway, which has seen 20 to 25 per cent of its inventory sold. “We aim to close the inventory this year,” he said. “We also expect our collections to grow by 25 per cent this year, moving from ₹4,000 crore to over ₹5,000 crore in FY27,” Aggarwal added.