Signature Global eyes low-rise, large-format projects beyond NCR market

Gurugram-based realty major Signature Global is eyeing land parcels outside the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), with the firm keen on large-format residential projects in new markets.

This is the first time that the BSE-listed developer is looking to venture outside its core market since inception.

Chief financial officer (CFO) Rajat Kathuria said the firm will look at low-rise and large-format developments spread across 100 to 150 acres.

Keeping its launch target at ₹15,000 crore for FY27, Signature Global already registered launches worth ₹4,400 crore in Q1FY27. The company said that more launches were planned during the third and fourth quarters (around Diwali).

The firm stated it has seen sales worth ₹1,970 crore in Q1, which is around 20 per cent of its ₹10,000 crore guidance for FY27. This comes even as it reported a ₹16.5 crore net loss in Q1FY27 on the back of delayed launches and a subdued demand market. “We want to take this particular product segment across various markets outside Delhi-NCR. Low-rise and large-format development spread across 100 to 150-odd acres is where we are focusing,” Kathuria said in the earnings call. These developments could resemble Signature’s integrated township projects under development, such as Daxin Vistas in Sohna and City of Colours along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram.

He added that the idea is to gain relevance in the markets where the firm enters. “Low rise is a good model because you can enter, execute and show your delivery capability sooner in a new market,” he said. While the firm did not specify the geographies it is planning to foray into, Kathuria said it is considering a few opportunities. He added that the company will focus on mid-income developments in these new markets. Kathuria added that Signature has been consistently launching projects in tandem across categories for the last eight to nine quarters due to supply constraints in Gurugram.

“Gurugram market saw very little supply creation between 2014 and 2022 at an industry level, creating a vacuum. The demand for new homes is significantly high, and that is why we feel the supply constraint can be met only by consistent supply,” he added. Looking ahead, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman of Signature Global, said the firm remains optimistic about long-term outlook for the housing sector in Gurugram and the wider NCR region. Kathuria said the firm is confident about seeing a very good profit after tax (PAT) in FY27 emerging out of historical projects which are getting completed.