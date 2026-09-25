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Signature Global plans 194-acre luxury farmhouse project in Gurugram West

The project has about 6.77 million sq ft of developable potential and an estimated gross development value of ₹5,500-6,000 crore, marking its entry into the segment

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India
Signature Global to develop an ultra-luxury, low-density villa enclave in Gurugram West.
Hemlata Samant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 6:24 PM IST
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Gurugram-based realty major Signature Global on Friday announced plans to develop an exclusive 194.22-acre ultra-luxury farmhouse villa destination in Gurugram West, marking its foray into the segment.
 
The transaction involves an outright land purchase of 25 acres for ₹150 crore, alongside a joint collaboration agreement for the remaining 169.22 acres.
 
With about 6.77 million square feet (msf) of developable potential, the project carries an estimated gross development value (GDV) of about ₹5,500-6,000 crore, making it a significant addition to the company’s development pipeline.
 The project is designed as a low-density, highly exclusive private enclave, offering expansive spaces, heightened privacy and an elevated lifestyle experience. In addition, the new development is intended to create a differentiated luxury address for a select community of residents, with an emphasis on space, exclusivity, greenery and privacy.
 Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global, said that the Farrukhnagar area in West Gurugram had been on the company's radar for some time. "Its proximity to the Dwarka Expressway and KMP Expressway, combined with the scale of open land available here, creates an opportunity to approach luxury living very differently,” he added.
 
Aggarwal said that the deal allows Signature Global to enter a segment where the product is defined not simply by the residence, but by the quality of the environment, the exclusivity of the community and the experiences built around it.
 
Regional infrastructure in Gurugram West is also receiving a major boost, with a ₹365-crore four-lane upgrade for the Farrukhnagar-Gurugram road, while the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is actively progressing alignment plans for the proposed Gurugram-Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar highway.
 
In the first quarter of this fiscal, the company reported sales bookings of ₹1,970 crore. The company holds a market share of 13 per cent in the National Capital Region (NCR) and a 20 per cent share in Gurugram within the price range of ₹20 million to ₹50 million.
 
The announcement was made after market hours. On Friday, Signature Global shares ended the day flat at ₹788.55 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
 
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

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