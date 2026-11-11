Significant share of R Systems revenue now driven by AI: CEO Nitesh Bansal

A chartered accountant by training, Bansal, who spent more than two decades in various roles at Infosys before moving into the corner office at R Systems International, also believes that in the services vertical, AI should be considered beneficial only if it improves the accuracy of the job being done by the professional while also cutting down on the time taken by them.

“For example, in the US, electricians need to be certified for the kind of electrical work that they do. So you just cannot call up anybody asking for something to be fixed. It has to be based on the power rating and the electrician's certification. For them, AI will become meaningful if they can do eight service calls a day, instead of four,” Bansal said.