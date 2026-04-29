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Siguler Guff invests $40 mn in restaurant franchise operator Trimex Foods

This strategic partnership represents Trimex's first institutional capital raise and seeks to help accelerate the company's pan-India expansion of its existing brand portfolio

investment, funds, funding
Siguler Guff has invested $40 million (approximately Rs 380 crore) in Trimex Foods. (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 2:02 PM IST
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US-headquartered private equity firm Siguler Guff has invested $40 million (approximately Rs 380 crore) in Trimex Foods, an Indian restaurant franchise operator for global brands like Chilli's Grill & Bar, PAUL and Cinnabon, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

This strategic partnership represents Trimex's first institutional capital raise and seeks to help accelerate the company's pan-India expansion of its existing brand portfolio, as well as onboard new global brands.

Founded in 2010, Trimex operates over 50 restaurants and bakery-cafes across 13 cities in India.

"India's food services sector is undergoing a structural shift as consumers increasingly gravitate toward globally recognised dining experiences," said Shaun Khubchandani, Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager, Siguler Guff.

A spokesperson for Trimex Foods said, "Siguler Guff's global expertise and their track record of partnering with consumer businesses in emerging markets make them a great partner for our next phase of growth".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Investmentrestaurants

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

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