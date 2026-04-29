Siguler Guff invests $40 mn in restaurant franchise operator Trimex Foods

US-headquartered private equity firm Siguler Guff has invested $40 million (approximately Rs 380 crore) in Trimex Foods, an Indian restaurant franchise operator for global brands like Chilli's Grill & Bar, PAUL and Cinnabon, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

This strategic partnership represents Trimex's first institutional capital raise and seeks to help accelerate the company's pan-India expansion of its existing brand portfolio, as well as onboard new global brands.

Founded in 2010, Trimex operates over 50 restaurants and bakery-cafes across 13 cities in India.

"India's food services sector is undergoing a structural shift as consumers increasingly gravitate toward globally recognised dining experiences," said Shaun Khubchandani, Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager, Siguler Guff.