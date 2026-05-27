Singapore court sentences Byju's founder to six months jail for contempt

A Singapore court sentenced Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran to six months in jail for contempt after finding that he had failed to comply with multiple court orders related to his assets dating back to April 2024.

The court ordered Raveendran to surrender to authorities, pay S$90,000 (about $70,500) in costs and submit documents establishing his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, an entity that held shares in a related company, according to a Bloomberg report.

The ruling marks the latest setback for the founder of the once high-flying Indian edtech company, who is facing claims from overseas investors, including in the US, where lenders are seeking to recover losses tied to a soured $1.2 billion loan.

Raveendran is facing legal action in Singapore from Qatar Holdings, a subsidiary of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which invested in Byju’s during a funding round conducted as the company was cutting jobs and reducing headcount. Qatar Holdings was represented by Drew & Napier, while Byju’s Investments was represented by Fervent Chambers. However, Raveendran said the lenders, including GLAS Trust and QIA, as well as other stakeholders, have been in discussions with the founders and other parties. “A settlement has been agreed in principle, with only a few residual minor issues left to be finalised between certain parties. I have no role in those remaining issues,” Raveendran told Business Standard. “I am disappointed that the recent Singapore court matter has been pursued and reported in a manner that creates a misleading impression about me, especially at a time when all key parties have almost concluded the settlement discussions.”

Raveendran said the Singapore court matter is a procedural contempt of court order, arising only from disputes over document disclosure in ongoing proceedings — not a finding of fraud, dishonesty, or any wrongdoing on the merits. “I have been directed to appear on 15 June and appeal options are available,” he said. As part of the settlement discussions, Raveendran said the parties have also acknowledged that there has been no wrongdoing on his part or on the part of the other founders. “That is why it is deeply unfortunate that this matter is being used to create a contrary public narrative at this sensitive stage,” said Raveendran. “It is important to clarify that I have not been actively contesting several court proceedings in recent months precisely because the parties were working towards a comprehensive settlement. I chose resolution over confrontation.”

Against this backdrop, Raveendran said the decision by QIA to continue pressing this matter appears to be an unnecessary pressure tactic at a sensitive stage of the settlement process. “I have always maintained that I acted in good faith and in the best interests of Byju’s, its employees, students and stakeholders,” said Raveendran. “I have also placed on record that neither I nor any of the founders personally received any portion of the disputed funds, and that the funds were used for legitimate business purposes.” Raveendran said his priority is to support a constructive resolution and avoid saying anything that may affect the ongoing settlement process. “However, I cannot allow a false and one-sided narrative to go uncontested and I strongly reject any such incorrect portrayal,” he said.

Valued at $22 billion in 2022, Byju’s has seen its fortunes dwindle due to massive cash crunch, regulatory issues, and disputes with investors, including battle with US lenders who are demanding $1.2 billion in unpaid dues, triggering the firm’s insolvency. The worth of the once most-valued Indian startup is zero now, Raveendran had said as he called for rebuilding the erstwhile empire from the scratch, brick by brick. Last year, QIA pursued Raveendran in Indian courts to recover $235 million from the embattled educational technology (edtech) entrepreneur, escalating a global legal battle that ensnared one of India’s most high-profile startup founders.

QIA, through its subsidiary Qatar Holding LLC, intensified its fight against Raveendran and his investment vehicle, Byju’s Investments (BIPL). It moved the Karnataka High Court to enforce an arbitration award against Raveendran, who personally guaranteed a $150 million loan that later defaulted. Also, last December, after directing Raveendran to pay over $1.07 billion for alleged diversion of funds from Byju’s Alpha in a default judgment — issued after repeated non-compliance of court directions — a US bankruptcy court reversed its judgment after fresh submissions from the trouble-torn startup. According to a statement from the founders of Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent firm of Byju’s, the US court agreed that damages had not been determined and ordered a new phase to commence in early January 2026 to determine any damages related to claims against Raveendran.