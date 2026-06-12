Singapore court stays surrender requirement imposed on Byju's founder

The order under appeal is a civil contempt finding arising solely from contested document-disclosure and other obligations in ongoing arbitration proceedings (and related Singapore court orders recognising those arbitration orders) that are disputed and for which parallel proceedings are under way to set aside those underlying orders.

“There was an absolutely incorrect public narrative created post the selective verbal leak of the earlier order by the Singapore court falsely claiming an arrest warrant had been issued against Raveendran. A routine contract dispute for a loan that Raveendran guaranteed for the benefit of Think & Learn (Byju's parent) has been twisted into a false narrative of an arrest warrant,” said J Michael McNutt, senior litigation adviser to Byju Raveendran and the founders, Lazareff Le Bars. “We have filed the necessary appeals to set aside this civil contempt finding and are taking further actions before the courts. There is no criminal charge against Byju Raveendran in that respect. It is not a finding on the merits of the underlying dispute, and it is certainly not a finding of fraud, dishonesty, diversion of funds, or personal wrongdoing. No court, in any jurisdiction, has made such a finding against Mr Raveendran.”