Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 'non-compliance' with trustee limit: SC ex-judge

The Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) is in "non-compliance" of an amended law in Maharashtra limiting the number of life trustees on a body, and should take urgent corrective steps, a legal opinion has said.

The number of life trustees should come down to one from the present three, as per the opinion given by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Krishna Murari.

"It is evident that the present composition of the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, comprising three life trustees out of a total of six, is not in conformity with the mandate of Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trust Act, 1950," the opinion, a copy of which has been reviewed by PTI, said.