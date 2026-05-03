SIS targets ₹20,000 crore revenue in FY27, eyes 500,000 workforce by 2030

SIS Ltd, a security and facility management services provider, aims to cross Rs 20,000 crore in revenue by FY27, driven by strong double-digit growth, expansion of its service network, and a simplified regulatory framework under new labour codes, said its Group Managing Director Rituraj Sinha.

SIS, which currently employs nearly 3.46 lakh people, expects to hit an 'inflection point' in the current fiscal year with an accelerated growth in its core 'Security Solutions' and 'Facilities Management Services', led by tailwinds such as expansion of service network, new labour codes, which simplified the regulatory framework and compliance arbitrage.

The company, which also has operations in markets such as Singapore, Australia and New Zealand besides India, is targeting to increase its workforce to 5 lakh by 2030, becoming one of the top five private sector employers, as it scales up operations.

SIS, which reported a 21 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 16,030 crore in FY26, expects growth momentum to sustain on the back of new client additions from both government and private sectors, along with deeper penetration across industries ranging from healthcare, manufacturing and construction, and automobiles to e-commerce. "In FY27, given our order book and our current run rate, we are targeting roughly Rs 20,000 crore in revenue and close to 500 crore in profit after tax," Sinha told PTI in an interaction. He added that the company continues to see strong demand across segments, supported by increasing formalisation of the economy and rising preference for organised security and facility management services.

Besides, SIS is also taking a leap by providing AI (Artificial Intelligence) Enterprise-based solutions to its customers, which will empower them with smarter decision-making, predictive insights, and operational efficiencies by automating routine tasks, enhancing security, and tailoring solutions to specific business needs. "This is the year where we see AI being adopted at the enterprise level, both internally and on the customer-facing side. To enhance customer service and deliver superior quality experiences, we are deploying AI across customer experience, compliance, and benefit functions, ensuring smarter engagement and sharper value creation," he said. SIS is positioning itself not just as a service provider but as a technology-driven partner, helping clients future-proof their operations and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, he added.

About the new labour code, Sinha said it will reduce the regulatory compliance burden, create a "demand stimulus as it provides a "level-playing field" across states. Earlier, large companies like SIS were forced to manage 3.43 employees, following different legislations on labour laws, making it complex for them. "Different industries - mining, engineering, banking - each have their own rules, and previously companies had to comply with 29 separate labour acts, involving hundreds of forms, challans, and registers. This created a heavy compliance burden and operational inefficiency," he said Now all those are condensed into four codes, introducing a single nationwide labour licence (LIN number), and moving all challans online into a unified system, said Sinha, adding that the compliance framework has been streamlined now.

"For industries like private security, this is transformative, reducing duplication and complexity while ensuring greater transparency and accountability," he said. SIS, which in FY26 reduced gross debt by Rs 138 crore to Rs 1,789 crore and net debt by Rs 133 crore to Rs 707 crore, will maintain a disciplined approach. Sinha said the company maintains a disciplined approach to leverage, "aiming to keep its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio between 1 to 1.5 times" for the last 5 years, and "intends to keep it in that range". On acquisitions, Sinha said the company has already completed its largest deal to date in FY26 with the acquisition of a majority controlling stake in Delhi-based AP Securitas in an all-cash transaction.

"That was our largest acquisition, adding roughly Rs 1,200 crore of revenue to SIS. It was a large deal - effectively the number one company acquiring the number seven player in India's security segment," he said. On the proposed IPO of its joint venture SIS-Prosegur, Sinha said the plan has been delayed due to global uncertainties. "We would have got this company listed probably, but had it not been for the geopolitical storm that we witnessed. So FY27, within this financial year, we intend to get it listed," he said. The company said roadshows are advancing, and market regulator SEBI has extended the validity of the IPO documents till September 30, 2026, providing additional flexibility for the listing.