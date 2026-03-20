Skoda Auto India keeps foot on the pedal, targets 10-12% growth

On the proposed India–European Union free trade agreement (FTA), Gupta said the benefits for carmakers would be gradual and limited in terms of volumes. Duty reductions would be spread over five years and apply only to vehicles above a minimum cost, insurance, and freight value of €15,000, which translates into ₹16–18 lakh. “Beyond that price point, the Indian market anyway starts thinning out in terms of volume,” he said, adding that while premium car sales could rise from current levels, they are unlikely to see exponential growth.