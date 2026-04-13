Sloan bets on Essel Bath Fittings to expand India manufacturing footprint

“India represents one of the most exciting growth markets for Sloan globally, driven by rapid urbanisation, evolving consumer preferences, and increasing demand for high-quality, water-efficient solutions,” said Graham Allen, Sloan President and CEO. “This strategic investment reflects our long-term commitment to the market and our belief in India’s potential not just as a key growth engine, but also as an important contributor to our global expansion journey.”
With India already among Sloan’s fastest-growing markets, the company is now positioning the country as its second-largest global hub, serving both domestic demand and targeted export markets, the release stated.
“India’s bath fittings market, encompassing faucets and showers, continues to grow at an estimated 7–10 per cent annually, driven by urbanisation, housing demand, and a shift towards branded and water-efficient products.”