Smartworks crosses 10 million sq ft operational portfolio milestone

Co-working space provider Smartworks has announced that it has crossed 10 million square feet of operational portfolio. It further indicated that the company is the first listed flexible workspace provider in India to achieve this scale.

Smartworks also noted that the milestone follows the operationalisation of the Tata Intellion Park centre in Mumbai.

Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director, Smartworks, said, “This milestone reflects the structural shift underway in India’s office market, where enterprise demand is moving towards managed, campus-led solutions that offer scale, consistency, and long-term visibility.”

For Gurugram-headquartered Smartworks , Sarda said the company, as an infrastructure partner to enterprises and global capability centres (GCCs), enables multi-city expansion through standardised delivery, predictable execution, and a consistent workplace experience.