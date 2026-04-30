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Smartworks targets up to 30% growth in operational area in FY27

Co-working firm expects expansion from 10.1 msf base, supported by strong office absorption, rising demand for managed workspaces, and visibility of future supply

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Smartworks has a total portfolio of 16.1 million square feet across 66 centres in 15 cities across India and Singapore | Image: LinkedIn/Smartworks
Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:25 PM IST
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Gurugram-based co-working and flex space provider Smartworks on Thursday said that it is aiming for a 30 per cent growth in its operational area in financial year 2026-27 (FY27), from its current operational area of 10.1 million square feet (msf).
 
“With more than ₹5,200 crore of contracted rental revenue, 100 per cent of FY27 supply secured and around 75 per cent visibility already in place for FY28, we enter the next phase with strong forward visibility,” Nitesh Sarda, founder and managing director at Smartworks, told Business Standard in a virtual interaction.
 
The upside is expected on the back of a record 83 msf office absorption in India in 2025, with flex stock expected to grow to 140 msf by 2027.
 
“With Grade A office demand running ahead of supply through 2030, secured supply is the single biggest moat in the industry and Smartworks has built it,” Sarda said.
 
Smartworks has a total portfolio of 16.1 million square feet across 66 centres in 15 cities across India and Singapore. The company takes office spaces on rent from developers to set up its centres. The workstations in its centres are then sub-leased to corporates.
 
Sarda said that the company is looking to add more centres, with the focus mostly on urban cities which cater to 90 per cent of India’s commercial real estate demand.
 
“As enterprise demand continues to shift towards large, managed campuses, we are seeing sustained momentum in multi-city deployments,” he added.
 
The realty firm on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹16.62 crore in the March quarter (Q4 FY26) on higher income amid strong demand for managed flexible workspaces. The company had posted a net loss of ₹8.3 crore in the year-ago period.
 
On Thursday, Smartworks Coworking Spaces’ shares ended the day’s trade at ₹433.90 apiece, down 1.43 per cent from the previous day’s trade.
 

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Topics :SmartworksCo-working spacesReal Estate

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

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