SMFG infuses ₹1,075 crore into India NBFC arm to drive next phase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) infused Rs 1,075 crore into its Indian arm, SMFG India Credit (SMICC), through a rights issue, underlining its continued commitment to the domestic market and the company’s next phase of growth.

The capital infusion is aimed at strengthening SMICC’s balance sheet and supporting business expansion, particularly as the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sharpens its focus on digital transformation, customer experience, and risk management.

“This capital infusion from SMFG reinforces our strategy and execution strength as we enter our next phase of growth. We remain focused on delivering sustainable, predictable, and non-volatile growth through superior execution and agility. By accelerating our digital transformation journey with new-age technologies, strengthening our commitment to fair, transparent practices to enhance customer experience, and upholding the highest standards of governance, compliance, and risk management, we are well-positioned to deepen our market presence and create long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Ravi Narayanan, MD & CEO, SMFG India Credit.