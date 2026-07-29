SML Mahindra eyes new heavy trucks after M&M transfers CV business

Addressing reporters after the board meeting, Vinod Sahay, executive chairman of SML Mahindra, said the company remained focused on strengthening its presence in the country's commercial vehicle market, particularly in heavy trucks.

"As a combined entity, we strengthen our core businesses in intermediate and light commercial vehicle buses and trucks. Heavy commercial vehicles continue to be the largest and most profitable segment of the industry and that is one segment we will continue to focus on. You will see our intention coming through in the form of new product launches as we work towards our market share aspirations by FY31," said Sahay.