Home / Companies / News / Sobha Q2 profit plunges 54.5% to ₹33 crore even as H1 sales hit record

Sobha Q2 profit plunges 54.5% to ₹33 crore even as H1 sales hit record

The Bengaluru-based developer reported a 31.3% decline in Q2 revenue to Rs 967.06 crore, while first-half sales grew 47.2% and collections increased 4.8% year-on-year

real estate developers, Realty sector
Sobha Limited reported a 54.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹32.96 crore in the September quarter ( Representative image)
Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 10:07 PM IST
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Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sobha Limited reported a steep year-on-year decline of 54.5 per cent in consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹32.96 crore for the September quarter, according to the results filed by the company with the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, revenue from operations fell by 31.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹967.06 crore from ₹1,407.66 crore in the year-ago period.
 
On a sequential basis, both profit after tax and revenue from operations fell by 35.2 per cent and 24.3 per cent, respectively.
 
The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹68.73 crore in Q2FY27, a 32.4 per cent year-on-year decline from ₹101.64 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
However, the developer reported strong sales, registering 47.2 per cent growth in the first half of the financial year, while collections grew by 4.8 per cent during the same period.
 
“Our H1 FY27 performance, marked by record sales, reflects the continued trust of our customers, the strength of the SOBHA brand and the successful execution of our business strategy. As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we will build on this momentum, supported by our planned project launches, a strong development pipeline and sustained demand for quality housing,” said Jagadish Nangineni, managing director of Sobha Limited, commenting on the results.
 
For Q2FY27, Sobha reported an average price realisation of ₹15,522 per square foot.
 
The company also said it launched projects with a saleable area of around 7.92 million square feet (msf) in H1FY27, with an estimated sales potential of nearly ₹11,200 crore.
 
“Our focus will remain on enhancing execution efficiency, maintaining financial discipline and leveraging our unique backward-integrated model to deliver superior quality and reliability. We remain confident in our ability to capitalise on emerging opportunities while creating enduring value for our customers and stakeholders,” Nangineni added.
 
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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 10:07 PM IST

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