Sobha Q2 profit plunges 54.5% to ₹33 crore even as H1 sales hit record

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sobha Limited reported a steep year-on-year decline of 54.5 per cent in consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹32.96 crore for the September quarter, according to the results filed by the company with the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations fell by 31.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹967.06 crore from ₹1,407.66 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, both profit after tax and revenue from operations fell by 35.2 per cent and 24.3 per cent, respectively.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹68.73 crore in Q2FY27, a 32.4 per cent year-on-year decline from ₹101.64 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, the developer reported strong sales, registering 47.2 per cent growth in the first half of the financial year, while collections grew by 4.8 per cent during the same period. “Our H1 FY27 performance, marked by record sales, reflects the continued trust of our customers, the strength of the SOBHA brand and the successful execution of our business strategy. As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we will build on this momentum, supported by our planned project launches, a strong development pipeline and sustained demand for quality housing,” said Jagadish Nangineni, managing director of Sobha Limited, commenting on the results.