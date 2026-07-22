What are non-convertible debentures and why do companies use them?

Real estate developer Sobha plans to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via a private placement, joining a growing number of Indian companies tapping the debt market instead of issuing fresh shares. But what exactly are NCDs, how do they work, and why are they becoming an increasingly popular fundraising option?

NCDs are regulated by Sebi when they are issued publicly or listed on recognized stock exchanges like the BSE and NSE. Sebi governs the issuance, listing, and continuous disclosure requirements for these debt securities.

In simple terms, buying an NCD is like lending money to a company. You earn interest on your investment for a fixed period, but unlike shareholders, you do not get an ownership stake in the company.

For companies with good credit profiles, raising money through NCDs can sometimes be cheaper or more flexible than taking large bank loans.

Companies generally issue NCDs to raise medium or long-term funds. The money may be used for:

How do investors earn from NCDs?

Investors generally earn through:

Regular interest: Most NCDs pay interest periodically, such as monthly, quarterly, annually or at another specified interval.

Most NCDs pay interest periodically, such as monthly, quarterly, annually or at another specified interval. Capital repayment: At maturity, the company repays the original amount invested.

Some listed NCDs can also be traded on stock exchanges, allowing investors to sell them before maturity if there is sufficient market liquidity.

Are all NCDs the same?

NCDs can differ in several ways.

Secured and unsecured

Secured NCDs: These are backed by specific company assets. If the company defaults, investors have a higher claim over those assets.

Unsecured NCDs: These have no underlying collateral and therefore carry relatively higher credit risk.

Listed and unlisted

Some NCDs are listed on stock exchanges and can be traded.

Others remain privately placed and are held by institutional or select investors.

Sobha's proposed issue is through private placement, meaning it is offered to a limited group of eligible investors rather than the general public.

Who usually buys NCDs?

Depending on the issue, investors may include:

mutual funds

insurance companies

pension funds

banks

family offices

high net worth individuals

corporate treasuries

Retail investors can also invest when companies launch public NCD issues.

Are NCDs safe?

Like any debt investment, NCDs carry risk of the possibility that the company may delay or fail to pay interest or repay the principal.

To help investors assess this risk, NCDs are assigned ratings by credit rating agencies such as India Ratings, Crisil, CARE Ratings and Icra.

A higher rating indicates a stronger ability to meet repayment obligations, although no rating completely eliminates investment risk.

For investors, NCDs offer predictable interest income, but their safety ultimately depends on the financial strength and creditworthiness of the issuing company.