SoftBank-backed OfBusiness exports double to over ₹2,500 crore in FY26

IPO-bound OFB Tech Ltd (OfBusiness), a SoftBank-backed, technology-led supply chain and financing platform for small businesses, said its exports more than doubled to over ₹2,500 crore in FY26, accounting for 12 per cent of the company's consolidated revenue. The fast-paced export revenue growth is expected to remain robust, with the India-UK Free Trade Agreement formalised, to be followed by the EU trade pact.

The rising export mix is a significant source of revenue diversification for the decade-old company. The company now exports to more than 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union (EU), Japan and Australia.

Asish Mohapatra, co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness, said, “As India's position in global supply chains continues to strengthen, we are well placed to grow our international business further.” The growth has come mainly from the company's apparel and food processing businesses, which provide global buyers with a single-source partner across categories. OfBusiness said the shift has been supported by global buyers diversifying sourcing away from China, along with India's growing position as a manufacturing and sourcing base. Exports to the UK are expected to get further support after the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement came into force on July 15, 2026. The agreement removes tariffs on close to 99 per cent of Indian export lines entering the UK, including textiles and apparel, a category central to OfBusiness's export business.

The company expects this to add momentum to its exports through FY27, alongside continued growth in the United States, which remains its largest export market. In apparel, OfBusiness supplies seven of the world's top 10 apparel retailers, as well as a broader base of smaller buyers, and has established sourcing offices in the United States and London to work more closely with design cycles. The company is also expanding its sourcing and manufacturing capacity in Bangladesh and growing its domestic footprint in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. The company’s food processing exports, which include shipments from its Karnataka units to the US, Canada, the EU and Australia, are expected to double again in FY27. OfBusiness also began exporting bulk chemicals to South Asia and the Middle East at the end of FY26, which it expects to be a growth driver in the current financial year.