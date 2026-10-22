SoftBank Group's market value halves from its peak as AI fears grow

SoftBank Group Corp’s market value halved from its peak in June, as higher borrowing costs fuel investor concerns over the sustainability of its massive investments in artificial intelligence.

Shares of the Tokyo-based company fell 6.9% on Thursday, taking their drop from an all-time high struck on June 2 to 50%, with earnings from US megacaps failing to ease the angst. After briefly overtaking Toyota Motor Corp. as Japan’s biggest company four months ago, its market capitalization is now about 24.7 trillion ($157 billion), smaller than that of Hitachi Ltd. and Recruit Holdings Co.

Global concerns over AI spending had accelerated after US-based cloud-computing provider CoreWeave Inc.’s bonds fell to levels associated with distress, exposing financing risks across the industry.

“SoftBank’s vulnerability stands out as investors increasingly scrutinize the financial health of AI-related companies, given the group’s highly leveraged financial structure and growing borrowing costs,” said Kazuyuki Muramatsu, head of investment management at Nagomi Capital. If global sentiment toward the AI growth story turns sour, it may lead to valuation losses for SoftBank’s Vision Fund, which would in turn result in higher premium for future funding, he said. The price to insure SoftBank’s debt against default has climbed, with credit-default swaps rising to the highest level in nearly four years on Tuesday. With the company relying on debt financing for much of its investments across the AI ecosystem, ranging from infrastructure and energy to robotics, CoreWeave’s troubles dented confidence even in equity investors who had earlier focused on returns from SoftBank’s AI bets. The stock is Nikkei’s worst performer so far this month, down more than 30% and wiping out all gains from September.