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Solar Industries to buy South Africa's Omnia Holdings for $1.36 billion

Solar SA Investments, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Solar Industries, will acquire all outstanding shares of Johannesburg-listed Omnia, subject to regulatory and Omnia shareholder approvals

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Reuters Sept 14
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 1:18 PM IST
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India's Solar Industries said on Monday its unit will acquire South ​Africa's Omnia Holdings in an all-cash ​deal worth about $1.36 billion, as the ‌explosives and ammunition maker looks to expand its global mining business.

Solar SA Investments, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Solar Industries, will acquire all outstanding shares of Johannesburg-listed Omnia, subject to regulatory and Omnia shareholder approvals, the company said in a statement.

The deal comes as African countries step ‌up efforts to boost output and draw investment into critical minerals. Copper-rich Zambia is targeting a near-tripling of production as metal prices climb.

Solar expects the expanded footprint to lift Africa's mining revenue multiple-fold from fiscal ​2028.

Western India-based Solar Industries manufactures industrial explosives and initiating systems for ‌the mining, infrastructure, construction, defence and space sectors, and operates more than ​40 ‌manufacturing facilities globally.

Omnia, which provides products and services ‌to the mining and agriculture sectors, operates in 23 countries and serves customers in ‌more ​than 40 countries. ​It reported revenue of about $1.41 billion for the year ended March 31. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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