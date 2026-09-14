Solar Industries to buy South Africa's Omnia Holdings for $1.36 billion

India's Solar Industries said on Monday its unit will acquire South ​Africa's Omnia Holdings in an all-cash ​deal worth about $1.36 billion, as the ‌explosives and ammunition maker looks to expand its global mining business.

Solar SA Investments, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Solar Industries, will acquire all outstanding shares of Johannesburg-listed Omnia, subject to regulatory and Omnia shareholder approvals, the company said in a statement.

The deal comes as African countries step ‌up efforts to boost output and draw investment into critical minerals. Copper-rich Zambia is targeting a near-tripling of production as metal prices climb.

Solar expects the expanded footprint to lift Africa's mining revenue multiple-fold from fiscal ​2028.