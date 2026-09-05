Cyrix Healthcare, a portfolio company of Somerset Indus Capital Partners Fund III, has announced the acquisition of the MedTech Solutions business of Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd (Blue Star E&E).

The acquisition, effective September 1, 2026, aims to strengthen Cyrix's medical imaging capabilities and expand its "total MedTech management" platform across India, West Asia, and Africa, according to a release on Saturday.

Cyrix Healthcare did not share financial details of the transaction.

The move integrates Blue Star E&E's expertise in multi-brand CT and MRI systems, including sales, installation, and maintenance across more than 250 installations, into Cyrix's existing infrastructure.

The acquisition also bolsters AURUM, Cyrix's refurbished medical equipment business, by enhancing its capacity to handle refurbished CT and MRI systems.