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Somerset Indus Capital raises $288 million, affordable healthcare in focus

Somerset will continue to focus on addressing healthcare access gaps, particularly in Tier II and Tier III markets

startup funding investment
Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 4:59 PM IST
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Indian healthcare-focussed private equity player Somerset Indus Capital Partners on Monday announced it raised $288 million in its third fundraise to continue the firm's investment strategy in the country.
 
The fund will invest in businesses delivering affordable care across healthcare delivery, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, and allied sectors, the company statement said.
  Somerset will continue to focus on addressing healthcare access gaps, particularly in Tier II and Tier III markets.
  The third fund had participation from institutional investors, insurance companies, funds of funds, family offices, and impact investors across Europe, the U.S. and South-East Asia.
  The private equity player typically invests between $15 million-$40 million per portfolio company.
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Topics :Startupsfundingshealthcare

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

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