Sona Comstar eyes 10x revenue growth with robotics, AI and acquisitions

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) on Thursday unveiled an ambitious strategy to replicate the ten-fold revenue growth it achieved over the past decade, betting on robotics, physical artificial intelligence (AI), acquisitions and new mobility technologies to drive its next phase of expansion. Based on its FY25 revenue of ₹3,555 crore, repeating a similar growth trajectory would imply a business of around ₹35,000 crore over the next decade, although the company has not announced a formal revenue target.

The company also reported a strong set of consolidated first-quarter results. Revenue rose 54 per cent year on year to ₹1,310 crore in the quarter ended June 30, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 49 per cent to ₹303 crore. Net profit grew 45 per cent to ₹181 crore. Battery electric vehicle (BEV) revenue more than doubled, rising 107 per cent, with BEVs accounting for a record 44 per cent of automotive product revenue during the quarter.

Calling the new roadmap "Sona Comstar 2.0", the company said it would pursue three strategic priorities over the next decade: accelerate the creation of new product verticals through both organic expansion and acquisitions, deepen its presence in eastern markets, and build intelligent and connected systems as a second long-term technology pillar alongside electrification. A key pillar of the strategy is the launch of a new Robotics and Physical AI vertical, marking the company's diversification beyond automotive and railway systems. The business will focus on manufacturing mission-critical components and subsystems for robotics platforms, developing perception stacks and engineering services, and eventually building selected full-stack robot platforms. The company said it has already secured three orders aggregating ₹600 crore, taking the order book for the new vertical to ₹800 crore. It has also showcased a prototype autonomous mobile robot (AMR), while development of a complete in-house AMR platform is under way.