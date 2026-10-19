Sopra Steria leases 4.74 lakh sq ft office space in Noida for 15 years

Sopra Steria, a Europe-based major technology company, has leased 474,150 square feet of office space in Noida's Sector 132, a growing commercial and residential hub, to expand its office footprint in India.

According to lease-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics platform, the French company has leased the space from the ground to the 17th floors of Maconns Grande Towers A and B in Noida's Sector 132.

The new lease began on May 30, 2026. The office space has been leased from Maconns Infra Private Limited for a monthly rent of Rs 3.755 crore, translating to Rs 79.2 per square foot per month. The agreement is for a tenure of 15 years, with a security deposit of Rs 20.48 crore and a 10 per cent rental escalation every three years.

Further, along with the office space, 1,125 car parking spaces have also been leased by the company. “Sopra Steria’s commitment to a dedicated campus at Maconns Grande highlights the growing preference among global tech occupiers for fully customized, long-term operational bases in NCR. The Noida Expressway continues to establish itself as a primary institutional corridor capable of supporting large enterprise ecosystems. Long tenures of this nature show clear conviction in high-grade infrastructure and bespoke office environments that can scale seamlessly with multi-year workforce expansion,” Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, said, commenting on the deal. Apart from Noida, the tech major also has offices in Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, according to locations listed on its website.