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Sopra Steria leases 4.74 lakh sq ft office space in Noida for 15 years

The French technology company has leased office space at Maconns Grande in Noida's Sector 132 for 15 years at a monthly rent of Rs 3.755 crore, with a 10% escalation every three year

Sopra Steria | Image: www.soprasteria.in
French technology company Sopra Steria has leased 474,150 square feet of office space in Noida's Sector 132 for ₹3.755 crore per month under a 15-year agreement. | Image: www.soprasteria.in
Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 4:56 PM IST
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Sopra Steria, a Europe-based major technology company, has leased 474,150 square feet of office space in Noida's Sector 132, a growing commercial and residential hub, to expand its office footprint in India.
 
According to lease-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics platform, the French company has leased the space from the ground to the 17th floors of Maconns Grande Towers A and B in Noida's Sector 132.
 
The new lease began on May 30, 2026. The office space has been leased from Maconns Infra Private Limited for a monthly rent of Rs 3.755 crore, translating to Rs 79.2 per square foot per month. The agreement is for a tenure of 15 years, with a security deposit of Rs 20.48 crore and a 10 per cent rental escalation every three years.
 
Further, along with the office space, 1,125 car parking spaces have also been leased by the company.
 
“Sopra Steria’s commitment to a dedicated campus at Maconns Grande highlights the growing preference among global tech occupiers for fully customized, long-term operational bases in NCR. The Noida Expressway continues to establish itself as a primary institutional corridor capable of supporting large enterprise ecosystems. Long tenures of this nature show clear conviction in high-grade infrastructure and bespoke office environments that can scale seamlessly with multi-year workforce expansion,” Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, said, commenting on the deal.
 
Apart from Noida, the tech major also has offices in Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, according to locations listed on its website.
 
In Bengaluru, the company lists Sumadhura Capitol Towers as one of its offices. The building also has Awfis, IndiQube, Simpliwork and Sumadhura Workship as its other tenants. In Pune, it is situated in Pride Silicon Plaza, where its lease started in May 2024 for an area of 15,000 square feet at Rs 101 per square foot per month for a tenure of five years.
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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

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