South Indian Bank posts 17.3% rise in Q1 FY27 profit at ₹378 crore

The net profit of private lender South Indian Bank increased 17.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27) to ₹377.63 crore, supported by growth in net interest income and a fall in provisions. The bank had reported a net profit of ₹321.95 crore in Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — increased 23.05 per cent YoY to ₹1,025 crore. However, the lender's other income dropped 39 per cent YoY to ₹379 crore.

The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank stood at 3.23 per cent in the quarter, compared with 3.03 per cent in Q1 FY26.

Provisions (excluding tax) declined 64.8 per cent YoY to ₹84 crore from ₹239 crore in Q1 FY26. During the quarter, the bank's retail deposits grew 13.7 per cent YoY to ₹1.24 trillion, while the share of low-cost current account savings account (Casa) deposits increased to 32.98 per cent from 32.06 per cent in Q1 FY26. The bank's non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits increased 12.8 per cent YoY to ₹36,432 crore. The bank's gross advances grew 17.01 per cent YoY to ₹1.04 trillion. Advances in the corporate segment grew 12.4 per cent YoY to ₹41,704 crore, while the gold loan segment surged 43 per cent YoY to ₹7,484 crore.

The bank's asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio at 1.38 per cent as of June 30, 2026, compared with 3.15 per cent as of March 31, 2026. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.26 per cent, compared with 0.68 per cent. P R Seshadri, managing director and chief executive officer of South Indian Bank, said, "While announcing the financial results, I am pleased to share that our strategy continues to centre around sustained profitability, superior asset quality, a resilient loan book, and a robust retail liability portfolio. We are sharpening our organisational structure and leveraging digital technology to effectively achieve our business objectives.