Sovereign models for large nations to be strategic asset: HCLTech CEO

There’s a lot of concern around the US government's decision on blocking Anthropic. When such models are getting embedded into enterprise ecosystems, how do actions like these affect enterprises? Such decisions could potentially impact technology adoption cycles. What kind of impact do you see?

Obviously, this is a very powerful technology, and it is evolving very fast. There will be some learnings. I think this particular incident will most likely get resolved quickly. That’s my view. There are learnings from it, but the need for sovereign solutions for large countries is definitely there, irrespective of whether this incident happened or not. This incident appears to be specific to certain sec­u­rity-related aspects, at least based on what we have been told. But irrespective of that, sovereign models for large countries will be a strategic asset because this is such an important technological capability.