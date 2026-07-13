SpiceJet, Ajay Singh undertake to pay ₹140 crore to KAL Airways

Debt-laden airline SpiceJet and its Managing Director Ajay Singh on Monday assured the Delhi High Court that they would pay Rs 140 crore to KAL Airways and its promoter Kalanithi Maran in execution proceedings arising from an arbitral award.

Recording the undertaking, Justice Subramonium Prasad accepted the airline's payment proposal, under which Rs 50 crore will be deposited with the court registry within 45 days and the balance Rs 90 crore within the following 90 days.

The court directed SpiceJet and Singh to adhere to the schedule and ordered that the first tranche of Rs 50 crore be deposited within the stipulated period to demonstrate their bona fides. The matter has been listed for September 21 to review compliance with the payment timeline.